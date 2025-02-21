Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 139,215 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 139,215 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 563.6% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 520,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 442,360 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

