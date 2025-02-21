Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $349.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. The trade was a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.