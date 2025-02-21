Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 2,156 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

