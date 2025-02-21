Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

