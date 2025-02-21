Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 215.170-215.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 201.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.3 billion. Booking also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $92.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5,018.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,695. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,913.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4,537.47. The stock has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 181.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

