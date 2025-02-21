BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $181.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ LOPE traded down $4.36 on Friday, hitting $182.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $126.17 and a 52-week high of $192.18.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 138.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,085.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

