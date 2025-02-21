Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

NYSE OBDC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 3,618,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBDC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

