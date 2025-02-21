Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Down 61.3% – Here’s Why

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 61.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 390,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 65,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,633.33. The company has a market cap of £747,559.22, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.26.
The Group comprises two divisions, Biome Bioplastics Limited and Stanelco RF Technologies Limited. Biome Bioplastics is a leading developer of highly-functional, bio-based and biodegradable plastics. The company’s mission is to produce bioplastics that challenge the dominance of oil-based polymers. Stanelco RF Technologies designs, builds and services advanced radio frequency (RF) systems.
