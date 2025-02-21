Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 408 shares.The stock last traded at $1,177.50 and had previously closed at $1,180.22.
Biglari Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,172.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,002.62.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Biglari
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.