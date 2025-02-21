Benjamin Jackson Sells 17,104 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $1,314,244.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88.

On Monday, November 25th, Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.0 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 1,643,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,875. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $169.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.