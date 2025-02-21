Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 327 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 325.30 ($4.12), with a volume of 430351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.80).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £196.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.68.

About Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

