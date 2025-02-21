Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BILI

Bilibili Trading Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ BILI opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,570,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bilibili by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd boosted its stake in Bilibili by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.