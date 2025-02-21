Bank of Stockton Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

