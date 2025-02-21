Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $968.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,058.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,080,123.85. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,725.40. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,806 shares of company stock valued at $16,065,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

