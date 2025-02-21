Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Issues Earnings Results

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.90%.

Balchem Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,579. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. Balchem has a 52 week low of $137.69 and a 52 week high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

