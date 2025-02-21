Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.48, but opened at $92.79. Baidu shares last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 5,074,413 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

Get Baidu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.