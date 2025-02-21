Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.48, but opened at $92.79. Baidu shares last traded at $90.17, with a volume of 5,074,413 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU
Baidu Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 630.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.