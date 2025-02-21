B. Riley Predicts Novavax’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $7.92 on Friday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanofi bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,319,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $16,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Novavax by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,999,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. This represents a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

