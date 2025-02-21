AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.150–0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.0 million-$20.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.9 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

AXT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,931,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,688. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

