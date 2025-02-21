Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.11. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 118,877 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
Read Our Latest Report on Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.