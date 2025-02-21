Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.11. Autolus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 118,877 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of $518.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

