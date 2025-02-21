Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in ASML by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML stock opened at $743.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

