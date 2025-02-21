Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 30,699 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,699 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $68.60 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

