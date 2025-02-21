Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 16,677 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Performance
Shares of CTAS stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94.
Cintas Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
