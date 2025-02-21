Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 339.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

FDL stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

