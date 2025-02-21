Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JULW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JULW stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $187.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.33.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

