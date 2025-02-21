Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Michael E. Hurlston Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 2,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,391.52. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Astera Labs Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ ALAB opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.55. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Capmk upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
