Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.
Assured Guaranty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assured Guaranty
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.