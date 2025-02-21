Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assured Guaranty to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $91.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assured Guaranty from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

