Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 191 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000.

CIBR opened at $70.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

