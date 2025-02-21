Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intel by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,076,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 502,543 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 176,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

