Aspen Investment Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.3% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,170 shares of company stock worth $27,132,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,724.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,928.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,971.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

