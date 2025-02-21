Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 17.2% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,753,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AOT. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Ascot Resources Stock Down 20.7 %
About Ascot Resources
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
