Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Down 17.2% – Should You Sell?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 4,753,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 971,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on AOT. Desjardins raised Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

