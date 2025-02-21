Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 20th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Armstrong World Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $110.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

