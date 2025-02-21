Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALTM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Down 0.3 %

Arcadium Lithium Company Profile

Shares of Arcadium Lithium stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. Arcadium Lithium has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

