Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $563.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.41 and a 200-day moving average of $512.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $576.94. The company has a market cap of $517.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $591.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.11.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

