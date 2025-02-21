Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.46 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

