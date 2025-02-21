AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.19 and last traded at $146.34. 36,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 364,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.