Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $680-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $680.50 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

Appian Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 105,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.64. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.31 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPN. Scotiabank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APPN

Insider Transactions at Appian

In other Appian news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,921.48. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.