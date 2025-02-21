AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) CEO Sells $760,662.27 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Shane Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, William Shane Trigg sold 4,145 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total value of $1,091,461.40.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $216.23. 326,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,186. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in AppFolio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AppFolio by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

