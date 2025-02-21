APF coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, APF coin has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. APF coin has a total market cap of $60.66 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APF coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98,462.57 or 0.99792553 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,842.26 or 0.99163863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,821,261 tokens. APF coin’s official website is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital.

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 170,263,933.75048729 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 1.05152408 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,169,830.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

