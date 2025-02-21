Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.93. Anixa Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $95,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 559,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,632.75. This trade represents a 8.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 922,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,398.38. This trade represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,289 shares of company stock valued at $177,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Anixa Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

