Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOMR. B. Riley upgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOMR

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Down 5.2 %

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

AOMR stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 341,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 248,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 90,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.