Analysts Set Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT at $54.08

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $46.63 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-E Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Global-E Online by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,239,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,868 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $40,146,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $38,875,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 5,939.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 636,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after purchasing an additional 625,855 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Global-E Online by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,091,000 after purchasing an additional 580,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.