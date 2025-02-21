Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.8 million-$330.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $320.5 million. Amplitude also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.030–0.010 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 933,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,757. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.37. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amplitude

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.