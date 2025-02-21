American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $20.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Well from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Well from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in American Well by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL opened at $12.01 on Friday. American Well has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a market cap of $184.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.27. American Well had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well will post -9.34 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

