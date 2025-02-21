American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.31 and last traded at $105.24, with a volume of 624057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.