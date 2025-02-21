American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 520523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

