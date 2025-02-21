Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%.
NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.68%.
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
