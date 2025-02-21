Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Director Gregg C. Sengstack Acquires 8,000 Shares

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allegion Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.16. 871,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,566. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.24. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 65.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

