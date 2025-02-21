Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.02 and last traded at $127.41. 22,173,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 25,200,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $323.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

