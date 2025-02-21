Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells $554,063.64 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Lori A. Beer sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.88, for a total value of $554,063.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,177,875.92. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Performance

Shares of AMJB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.27. 140,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,433. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. This is an increase from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 160.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.