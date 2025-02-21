Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 20,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.